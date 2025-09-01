Work As Worship

From the famous (but maybe misattributed) “shoemaker quote” to Tim Keller’s wisdom on calling, this video explores how the gospel redefines work. Whether you’re leading worship or leasing apartments, your job can be an act of worship when rooted in Jesus’ finished work. Discover practical ways—excellence, integrity, gratitude, prayer, presence, and generosity—to live out the Great Commandment in the marketplace.

Key Takeaways

Work is not your identity or savior; only the gospel gives lasting purpose.

Everyday jobs become sacred when reimagined as service to God and others.

Worship isn’t confined to Sunday—it happens every time you clock in.

Quotes

“Work doesn’t have to be church work to be sacred work.”

“The gospel frees us from the frantic need to make a name for ourselves.”

“Craftsmanship that reflects God’s image is worship.”

“Simple daily acts in the marketplace can honor God.”

“We can fulfill the Great Commandment through our everyday work.”

Timestamps

0:00 – The shoemaker quote (and myth)

0:45 – When work becomes identity or emptiness

1:55 – How the gospel reshapes purpose in work

3:05 – Practical ways to worship through your job

5:05 – From worship pastor to real estate work

6:00 – Living out the Great Commandment through work

Erik Cooper

After starting his career in the business world, Erik spent 12 years in full-time ministry, both on staff at a large suburban church and as a church planter in a downtown urban context. In addition to his role at The Stone Table, he also serves as the Vice President of Community Reinvestment Foundation, a nonprofit real estate company that provides high-quality affordable housing all over Indiana while investing its profits into missions through The Stone Table.

