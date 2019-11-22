Often we think of church work and business work we tend to keep them seperate, yet they are a blend of both the supernatural and strategic. Much like when God created the universe, He was very supernatural in creating, but then on the seventh day he switches it up and shows us how to strategically rest.

This week we sat down with Jeremy Yancey, the Lead Pastor of Timber Creek Church to talk about why it’s so important to strategically work together in our missions effort. We love working with Pastors and business leaders to further the Gospel through the marketplace.