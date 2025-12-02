Why Europe? | A Conversation with Larry Henderson

Europe, Gospel Access, and the Mission Field We Often Overlook Walking along the river in Prague, it’s easy to assume Europe is already “reached.” But as Larry Henderson—Regional Director for Europe—explains, the reality is far different. In many cities across Europe, less than 1% of the population are evangelical believers. Gospel access is not a given here. In fact, Europe is one of the most unreached regions on earth. In this conversation, we talk about why Europe STILL matters for missions, why gospel access is the real issue—not poverty—and how younger generations across the continent are searching for spiritual truth in a deeply post-Christian culture. From Poland’s 700-city church-planting strategy to stories of students encountering Jesus for the first time, Larry shares why now is a critical moment for the Church to lean in.

Summary In this episode, Erik Cooper and Larry Henderson explore the spiritual landscape of Europe and the deep need for gospel access across the continent. Although Europe appears culturally familiar to Americans, its post-Christian reality means most people have no meaningful relationship to a believer—or even someone who knows someone who could tell them about Jesus. Larry shares insights about secularism, emerging hunger among young adults, church-planting movements, diaspora opportunities, and why the Church must rethink how it views the “mission field” in modern Europe.

Key Takeaways

Gospel access—not poverty—is the central missional issue around the world.

Many European nations have less than 1–2% evangelical believers.

Cultural familiarity can hide deep spiritual emptiness.

Younger generations across Europe are showing renewed spiritual curiosity.

Diaspora communities are often more open to the gospel in Europe than in their home countries.

Poland is targeting 700 cities of 10,000+ people with no evangelical church.

Strategic missions in Europe can send gospel influence back into closed nations.

Key Quotes

“Europe is so post-Christian that it’s almost pre-Christian again.”

“Gospel access is the real question—does anyone around you know someone who knows Jesus?”

“Young people here are rebelling not against religion but against their parents’ atheism.”

“You can walk these streets and feel at home, yet spiritually this is one of the most unreached places on earth.”

“When gospel access is nonexistent, cross-cultural workers are essential for the Church to grow.”

Timestamps

0:00 – Intro: Riding the river in Prague

0:22 – Why Europe still matters for missions

1:15 – The misconception about Europe being “already reached”

2:08 – Gospel access vs. poverty

3:02 – Less than 1% evangelical in many cities

4:10 – Post-Christian becoming pre-Christian

5:05 – Spiritual hunger among young adults

6:05 – Poland’s 700-city church-planting movement

7:00 – Diaspora groups and global mission impact

7:20 – Closing thoughts from Larry