There’s a self-soothing saying I’ve heard for most of my life:

“God will never give you more than you can handle.”

It’s a bit of psychological gamesmanship, a way of shoring up our courage when we are facing a difficult season – I can do this! If God allowed it, I must be able handle it!

It’s just that in practice, I’ve found this little maxim to be patently false.

God loves to give me more than I can handle. In fact, I believe that one of the ways God loves me is to throw me headlong into way more than I can handle.