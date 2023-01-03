This time of year sparks some healthy introspection. Resolutions abound as we ponder our latest trip around the sun and look ahead into our next orbital adventure.

What worked? What didn’t? What would I like to see change this year? What successes can I build on? How do I further close the undeniable gap between who I currently am and who I believe I am supposed to be?

This is noble work. A worthwhile exercise. It’s good to look inside and wrestle with the hard questions. Discipline and self-control are a fruit of the Spirit after all.

But I’m reminded year after year that, while I might be able to improve some of my bad habits through self-will and determination, there is only one power that can truly transform me at a foundational level; that can bridge that gap and restore me to the image-bearer I was always designed to be.

That power is the Gospel – the finished work of Jesus Christ.

There’s a quote I return to every New Year that re-centers me on this truth. It’s from the late pastor Jack Miller:

“The only New Year’s resolution I make every year is to collapse more fully on Christ. I trust in Jesus’ resolve, not mine.”

I love that imagery – to collapse on Christ. He is the hero of my story. As you assess the year that is gone and look to the opportunities ahead, let that Gospel truth form the foundation of your New Year’s resolutions. Your internal resolve might be able to improve your self-discipline for a time, but Jesus actually wants to make you new.

My New Year’s Resolution for 2023: depend on Jesus more.

Happy New Year from The Stone Table.

Accelerating the Great Commission through the Marketplace,

Erik Cooper | The Stone Table