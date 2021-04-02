“Paid in full, it is finished”. Work from the place of “it is finished”. Jesus has done the heavy lifting, Jesus’s finished work is the starting place for all of your work.
About The Author
Erik Cooper
After starting his career in the business world, Erik spent 12 years in full-time ministry, both on staff at a large suburban church and as a church planter in a downtown urban context. In addition to his role at The Stone Table, he also serves as the Vice President of Community Reinvestment Foundation, a nonprofit real estate company that provides high-quality affordable housing all over Indiana while investing its profits into missions through The Stone Table.
