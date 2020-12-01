ReMade India is changing lives across the world and that is what Business for transformation (B4T) is all about!

Amy Dingman is using her business to employee, educate and empower women while producing amazing products made from repurposed sarees.

How could you implement Business for transformation (B4T) in your business?

A big thank you to Amy Dingman for sharing today, and be sure to check out @remadeindia and remadeindia.com for more information

Follow The Stone Table

Instagram:@thestonetable_org

Facebook: The Stone Table

Youtube: The Stone Table