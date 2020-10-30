We are in one of the most contentious and intense seasons that we have seen right now. It kind of feels like we are in a constant state of road rage. It causes us to worry, to fear, to wonder what’s going to happen. But here at The Stone Table, we are under the conviction that we are invited into God’s story, not the other way around.

You can, and should, have a political bent, but God’s story is much bigger than this current cultural moment. Yes, elections have consequences, but let’s remind ourselves today that our hope is not on the ballot this year!