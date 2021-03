Work-life balance can look different to people of different generations. In the past The Stone Table has released videos talking about work-life balance from an older generation perspective, but how do the younger generations view work-life balance?

This video features @kylie.deboef and @blake_falstad of the Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Listen to them speak from a Gen Z perspective on what work-life balance means to them.

