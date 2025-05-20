This will Transform You | CBB Workshop April 2025

Bill Tibbetts walks participants through a reflective exercise during this CBB session on “Work and the Great Separation.” Using the metaphor of a lunch tray, he challenges attendees to identify which areas of their work feel “sacred” and which still feel “secular”—and to ask why. This isn’t just theory. It’s a wake-up call for believers to submit every part of their work to Christ and to recognize that the gospel transforms everything—from meetings to management to making coffee. Bill encourages participants to write down how they now view their work through the lens of the gospel and place that reminder somewhere they’ll see it every Monday morning.

Bill Tibbetts

Bill Tibbetts is the Vice President of Education and Multiplication at The Stone Table, bringing over two decades of experience in higher education to his role. As the former Dean of the College of Business and Technology at North Central University, he developed a deep passion for mentoring, missions, and business consulting. Bill's extensive expertise uniquely positions him to lead initiatives that encourage marketplace believers and college students to actively engage with the Great Commission. He also serves on the board of the Community Reinvestment Foundation and is based in Minneapolis, MN, supporting The Stone Table's expansion into new regions.

