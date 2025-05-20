This will Transform You | CBB Workshop April 2025

Bill Tibbetts walks participants through a reflective exercise during this CBB session on “Work and the Great Separation.” Using the metaphor of a lunch tray, he challenges attendees to identify which areas of their work feel “sacred” and which still feel “secular”—and to ask why. This isn’t just theory. It’s a wake-up call for believers to submit every part of their work to Christ and to recognize that the gospel transforms everything—from meetings to management to making coffee. Bill encourages participants to write down how they now view their work through the lens of the gospel and place that reminder somewhere they’ll see it every Monday morning.