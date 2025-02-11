The Role of Business in the Great Commission

Join Erik Cooper as he explores the profound connection between marketplace skills and missionary work. Drawing on personal anecdotes and insightful stories, Erik emphasizes how the Great Commission extends beyond traditional ministry roles, involving everyone in spreading the Gospel. Discover diverse examples of individuals integrating their professional lives with a mission-driven purpose, from freelancers in the Arab peninsula to the “bishop of FedEx.” This episode challenges conventional views, encouraging listeners to see their careers as a vital part of fulfilling the Great Commission across different cultures and communities.