In a recent discussion with the president of North Central University, President Scott Hagan stressed the importance of training up the next generation of educators, scientists, engineers, and business leaders of all kinds to be released into the mission field. According to missionary leaders and strategists, marketplace graduates are vital to engaging the Great Commission around the world. Business as Mission is a vital part of global missiology in the 21st Century.
About The Author
Darren Cooper
After spending years on the creative staffs at multiple churches and even starting a business of his own, Darren joined The Stone Table team to help in all things creative. He is also a producer and composer and loves to speak through the medium of music. Find out more at darrencoopermusic.com.
Related Posts
To Be Known
July 14, 2020
VIDEO: Is It Possible To Find Meaning In Our Daily Work?
October 26, 2018
How Is The Marketplace Acting As A Conduit For The Gospel?
December 13, 2019
The Great Commission is Not Optional
March 19, 2019
Recent Articles
- The Marketplace Revival Is Now!Nov 6, 2020 | Faith and Work, Resources, Videos
-
- VIDEO: Politics, Power, and JesusOct 30, 2020 | Faith and Work, Resources, Videos
-
-
Authors
-
Alondra Rodriguez1 Post
-
Bill Tibbetts1 Post
-
Brian Hudson8 Posts
-
Chuck Rapp7 Posts
-
Darren Cooper112 Posts
-
David Wigington13 Posts
-
Dick Brogden2 Posts
-
Emma Cooper0 Posts
-
Ericka Bethel8 Posts
-
Erik Cooper102 Posts
-
Erik Norman1 Post
-
Hayden Mills2 Posts
-
Jeanel Shipley1 Post
-
Karen Cooper4 Posts
-
Kylie0 Posts
-
Live Dead20 Posts
-
Lois Solet2 Posts
-
Mary Rose0 Posts
-
masterAdmin0 Posts
-
Susan Rozzi6 Posts
-
The Stone Table12 Posts
-
Tyler Hanna2 Posts