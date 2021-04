In light of everything going on in the world right now, we are called to do one thing: REPENT.

There are a lot of “Gospel words” that we love to talk about. Words like; renew, regenerate, or resurrection, those are words we can get behind when it comes to our faith. But there is another word that we don’t like to talk about too much, but yet it’s equally as important. This week Erik shares with us what God has been speaking to him during this unique season of life.

