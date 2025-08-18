The Gospel Makes Cultures Come Alive

What does it look like to be an outpost of the gospel in one of the most war-torn regions of Eastern Europe?

In this video, filmed on location in Bosnia and Herzegovina, we reflect on the deep history of conflict, pain, and division in this region—and the even deeper hope of the gospel breaking through. In a city where it’s estimated that there are fewer than 100 evangelical believers, a handful of faithful missionaries have planted their lives here to serve, build relationships, and embody the love of Jesus through the marketplace.

Outside of a Business as Mission (BAM) project, we catch a glimpse of how God is at work through ordinary means—entrepreneurs and professionals who have moved into this community not to impose a culture, but to live out the gospel in tangible, life-giving ways. By creating value, serving people, and adding beauty to the city, they are showing that business can be more than profit; it can be a channel for the kingdom of God.

This is a powerful reminder that the gospel is not about erasing culture or flattening diversity. Missions is not colonialism. Instead, the gospel brings life, resurrection, and renewal into every unique culture, making each one fully alive in Christ. The global glory of Jesus is expressed not in sameness but in a redeemed symphony of nations, tribes, and tongues.

Our missionary friends here are living proof of that reality. Their business is more than a company—it’s a lighthouse of hope, a place where conversations are sparked, friendships are formed, and the love of Jesus is demonstrated daily.

Missions is about the global glory of Jesus. And in Bosnia, through the faithful witness of marketplace believers, that glory is shining in creative and powerful ways.