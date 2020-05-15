The Corona Virus has changed everything and it’s stirred up a lot of emotions for everyone, in the process. Whether it’s about the health of our communities or the desire to reopen the economy, everyone is talking. As a faith and work organization we wanted to speak up and clarify because what we have been talking about for years is now on full display. That’s what Erik shares in this week’s video.
About The Author
Darren Cooper
After spending years on the creative staffs at multiple churches and even starting a business of his own, Darren joined The Stone Table team to help in all things creative. He is also a producer and composer and loves to speak through the medium of music. Find out more at darrencoopermusic.com.
Related Posts
Work Is Not The Enemy
October 22, 2019
Word and Work
February 22, 2018
Givers and Takers
March 29, 2018
Recent Articles
Authors
-
Alondra Rodriguez1 Post
-
Bill Tibbetts1 Post
-
Brian Hudson8 Posts
-
Chuck Rapp4 Posts
-
Darren Cooper92 Posts
-
David Wigington11 Posts
-
Dick Brogden1 Post
-
Emma Cooper0 Posts
-
Ericka Bethel8 Posts
-
Erik Cooper86 Posts
-
Erik Norman1 Post
-
Hayden Mills2 Posts
-
Jeanel Shipley1 Post
-
Karen Cooper4 Posts
-
Live Dead16 Posts
-
Lois Solet2 Posts
-
masterAdmin0 Posts
-
Susan Rozzi6 Posts
-
The Stone Table12 Posts
-
Tyler Hanna2 Posts