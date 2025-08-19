Seasons Change. Our Calling Doesn’t.

Life really does move in seasons. I never fully appreciated that until I had a few under my belt.
When I started my first accounting job out of college, I thought, “So this is what I’ll be doing the rest of my life.” (Thank God I was wrong.)
Three years later—seasons changed.
When we were in the throes of leading an amazing music ministry at our church, I thought, “This is where I’ll retire.”
Ten years later—seasons changed.
Jobs come and go. We forge deep friendships and then some of them move away. We raise families and then they go to college, buy houses, get married, and start families of their own. The chaos of small children and sleepless nights feels like a vague memory now.
“Blink and it’s over” always sounded like something old people said. And here we are.
This Great Story of God we’ve been invited into ebbs and flows. Buds sprout, mature, turn brilliant shades of red, yellow, and orange, and then fall to the ground.
So what’s my point in making you endure my afternoon pensiveness?
Life moves in seasons. Embrace your season. Don’t wish it away. Don’t cling so tightly to the last one that you miss the beauty of the one you’re standing in right now. God has fresh grace, fresh purpose, and fresh assignments for each stretch of the journey.
Your work and your ministry will look different in each season. Your family rhythms, your friendships, even your opportunities to serve will shift. But the call of Jesus to love God, love people, and live sent into the world—that never changes.
So wherever this newsletter finds you today—starting a new job, winding down a beloved family business, watching your kids grow up, sending them off, or just staring at the dog wondering why he keeps eating your socks—lean into this season.
God is present in it. And He’s writing your story into His, too.