Seasons Change. Our Calling Doesn’t.

We just dropped my son at Taylor University for his junior year of college. It’s our third year of doing this and he’s only 90 minutes away, but this year adds a brand-new twist:

My wife and I are returning to a completely empty nest.

Well, almost. We still have two ridiculous canines. But as far as humans go, it’s just the two of us for the first time since February of 1999.

Until just a few months ago, our oldest daughter and a close family friend were living with us. She was saving for a house and finally closed back in June. And our other daughter lives an hour south. Which means…the nest is officially bare.

We’re not sad (we were the couple that high-fived after we attended our last middle-school band concert). In fact, we’re thrilled with all that God is doing in our kids’ lives. But today marks the very first day of a brand-new season. And moments like that always make me introspective.

You might be asking, what does this have to do with a marketplace and missionsnewsletter? Fair question. But this is my weekly canvas to share some thoughts, and right now this whole “seasons” thing is front of mind. My hope is that there’s some encouragement in it for you too.