Seasons Change. Our Calling Doesn’t.

We just dropped my son at Taylor University for his junior year of college. It’s our third year of doing this and he’s only 90 minutes away, but this year adds a brand-new twist:

My wife and I are returning to a completely empty nest.

Well, almost. We still have two ridiculous canines. But as far as humans go, it’s just the two of us for the first time since February of 1999.

Until just a few months ago, our oldest daughter and a close family friend were living with us. She was saving for a house and finally closed back in June. And our other daughter lives an hour south. Which means…the nest is officially bare.

We’re not sad (we were the couple that high-fived after we attended our last middle-school band concert). In fact, we’re thrilled with all that God is doing in our kids’ lives. But today marks the very first day of a brand-new season. And moments like that always make me introspective.

You might be asking, what does this have to do with a marketplace and missionsnewsletter? Fair question. But this is my weekly canvas to share some thoughts, and right now this whole “seasons” thing is front of mind. My hope is that there’s some encouragement in it for you too.

Life really does move in seasons. I never fully appreciated that until I had a few under my belt.

When I started my first accounting job out of college, I thought, “So this is what I’ll be doing the rest of my life.” (Thank God I was wrong.)

Three years later—seasons changed.

When we were in the throes of leading an amazing music ministry at our church, I thought, “This is where I’ll retire.”

Ten years later—seasons changed.

Jobs come and go. We forge deep friendships and then some of them move away. We raise families and then they go to college, buy houses, get married, and start families of their own. The chaos of small children and sleepless nights feels like a vague memory now.

“Blink and it’s over” always sounded like something old people said. And here we are.

This Great Story of God we’ve been invited into ebbs and flows. Buds sprout, mature, turn brilliant shades of red, yellow, and orange, and then fall to the ground.

So what’s my point in making you endure my afternoon pensiveness?

Life moves in seasons. Embrace your season. Don’t wish it away. Don’t cling so tightly to the last one that you miss the beauty of the one you’re standing in right now. God has fresh grace, fresh purpose, and fresh assignments for each stretch of the journey.

Your work and your ministry will look different in each season. Your family rhythms, your friendships, even your opportunities to serve will shift. But the call of Jesus to love God, love people, and live sent into the world—that never changes.

So wherever this newsletter finds you today—starting a new job, winding down a beloved family business, watching your kids grow up, sending them off, or just staring at the dog wondering why he keeps eating your socks—lean into this season.

God is present in it. And He’s writing your story into His, too.

Erik Cooper

After starting his career in the business world, Erik spent 12 years in full-time ministry, both on staff at a large suburban church and as a church planter in a downtown urban context. In addition to his role at The Stone Table, he also serves as the Vice President of Community Reinvestment Foundation, a nonprofit real estate company that provides high-quality affordable housing all over Indiana while investing its profits into missions through The Stone Table.

