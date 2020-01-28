Depending on your age, Russia may conjure up images of Rocky IV, Red Dawn, the Evil Empire, or the Mueller Report. But amidst all the cultural caricatures, God is doing something beautiful today in this sprawling country that covers 11 different time zones.

Our friends at LiveDead are engaging some exciting Kingdom work in this former superpower. A Team from The Stone Table was able to engage with this work and its leadership in early 2019. Like so many places around the world, Jesus words still ring true: “the harvest is plenty but the laborers are few.”

This week we want to share a short story of what God is doing among the immigrant people that make up nearly 1/3 of Russia’s population and 88 unreached people groups. We also want to let you know that the brand new LiveDead Russia team is looking to onboard 15 workers this year and launch multiple Business as Mission projects.

The need is great! If God is speaking to you about short or long-term missions work, would you pray about Russia? If you’re interested in exploring opportunities from one week to a lifetime, click here for more info.

The following was originally published at LiveDead.org and was shared here with permission.