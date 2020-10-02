This week we had the wonderful privilege of sitting down with Beth Grant, the co-founder of Project Rescue, on of our amazing ministry partners. We wanted to talk with her about the important work that Project Rescue is doing. You don’t want to miss this one.
About The Author
Darren Cooper
After spending years on the creative staffs at multiple churches and even starting a business of his own, Darren joined The Stone Table team to help in all things creative. He is also a producer and composer and loves to speak through the medium of music. Find out more at darrencoopermusic.com.
Related Posts
The One Thing We All Share
September 27, 2018
It’s Okay to Say You Care About the Economy
April 14, 2020
VIDEO: Will There Be Work In Heaven?
October 19, 2018
Recent Articles
- Project Rescue: An interview with Beth GrantOct 2, 2020 | Faith and Work, Missions, Resources, Videos
- Insecure Leadership Part 2: How Not to Be OneSep 29, 2020 | Faith and Work, Resources
- The Key to Restore What 2020 Has StolenSep 25, 2020 | Faith and Work, Resources, Videos
-
-
Authors
-
Alondra Rodriguez1 Post
-
Bill Tibbetts1 Post
-
Brian Hudson8 Posts
-
Chuck Rapp7 Posts
-
Darren Cooper107 Posts
-
David Wigington13 Posts
-
Dick Brogden1 Post
-
Emma Cooper0 Posts
-
Ericka Bethel8 Posts
-
Erik Cooper99 Posts
-
Erik Norman1 Post
-
Hayden Mills2 Posts
-
Jeanel Shipley1 Post
-
Karen Cooper4 Posts
-
Live Dead20 Posts
-
Lois Solet2 Posts
-
masterAdmin0 Posts
-
Susan Rozzi6 Posts
-
The Stone Table12 Posts
-
Tyler Hanna2 Posts