Many followers of Jesus have unintentionally adopted some bad work theology, a set of assumed beliefs that neatly divide our daily lives into sacred and secular partitions. We believe these perspectives were more absorbed than intentionally taught, but they’re confusing and destructive nonetheless. In Episode 2 of the Missional Marketplace Podcast, we tackle this “sacred/secular divide.” We start in the elementary school lunchroom and end at summer church camp! We believe it will be a fun and liberating journey for many of you.

This week’s Missional Moment features our dear friend Amy from ReMade India. The way ReMade is harnessing the power of the marketplace for economic and spiritual transformation is inspiring. We hope it stirs your imagination to think differently about the missional power of the marketplace to both embody and proclaim Jesus to the ends of the earth.

