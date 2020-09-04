Some people do stupid things and call it faith, while others sit on opportunities and call it wisdom. There’s always tension between these polarizing sides, so what do we do with it? We need to lean in and listen for God to speak. Just like Peter who asked Jesus to call him out on the water, we need to wait for Jesus to call us. We have to move and get out of the boat…
About The Author
Darren Cooper
After spending years on the creative staffs at multiple churches and even starting a business of his own, Darren joined The Stone Table team to help in all things creative. He is also a producer and composer and loves to speak through the medium of music. Find out more at darrencoopermusic.com.
