God’s Glory is My Good

I sat behind a young couple at church this week—missionaries I’ve known for nearly a decade. They serve in one of the darkest, most difficult corners of the world.

And they don’t go alone. They’re raising a crew of kids in this difficult field! Yet not one of them sees their calling as a burden. When they’re here in the States, they ache to get back “home” to the people they love and long to reach with the good news of Jesus.

I wish I could tell you their whole story. It’s the kind of stuff you read in the Book of Acts—multiple near-death experiences, dramatic arrests, legitimate persecution. And yet, when you ask about the very people who’ve made their lives so hard, their eyes well with compassion. That kind of love only comes from Jesus.

That brings me to the chapel service at Taylor University this morning. My wife and I drove to Upland, Indiana to see our son lead worship for chapel (which came with its own flood of parental emotions I won’t unload on you). They sang a new song (to me, at least) from CityAlive that kept making my eyes leak: