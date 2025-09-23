God’s Glory is My Good

It’s so easy to invite God into our stories, asking Him to bless and empower the lives we’ve scripted for ourselves—as if “my good” is defined by my comfort, success, or achievements. And if I live decently and try to do the right things, He owes me that, right?
But that flips the gospel wrong side up.
When we surrender to His Story—even when it comes with struggle, heartache, or pain—His glory becomes the definition of what’s best for me (even if His glory asks me to move my family to the far ends of the earth). We think we want to be the center of our own lives, but what’s truly best is living into the way we were designed. Our ultimate good was fashioned to be found in the glory of our Creator.
In Christ, we discover the life we were always made for. The real “good life” is found in lives that make much of Jesus.
Reflection for this Week
As you step into your work and relationships this week, pause and ask: Am I chasing my version of “the good life,” or am I trusting that His glory really is my good?