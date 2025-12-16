God Is Not Finished with Sarajevo

Overview Sarajevo is a city marked by the beginning of World War I and the devastation of the Bosnian War. Physical scars still line its streets, and memorials call its people to remember lives lost. But beyond the visible damage is a deeper reality—Sarajevo is a city with very little access to the hope of Jesus. Many turned away from Christianity because of atrocities committed in His name during the war. Yet God is not finished. Through Skate Sarajevo—the city’s only skate shop—young people are encountering belonging, community, and the gospel. A church now meets in the shop’s basement and is already outgrowing the space. What looks unexpected is actually divine strategy. The Father still has unfinished plans for Sarajevo.

Key Takeaways:

Sarajevo carries generational trauma from war and religious violence

Gospel access in the city is extremely limited

Many associate Christianity with harm done “in Jesus’ name”

God is using unexpected spaces to build His Church

The Father’s redemptive plans for Sarajevo are not finished

Quotes

“Yet even in this place of devastation, God is not done.”

“The Father has unfinished plans for Sarajevo.”

“We don’t believe this is coincidence—it’s divine strategy.”

“In a city told to never forget what was done to them, we believe a generation will never forget what Jesus did for them.”

Timestamps

00:00 – Sarajevo’s story and scars

01:10 – War, memory, and loss

02:05 – A deeper spiritual crisis

02:45 – Skate Sarajevo and gospel access

03:35 – Unfinished plans and future hope