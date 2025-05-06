Does Your Work Matter to God? | CBB April 2025

In this kickoff session of the 2025 CBB series, Erik Cooper unpacks “The Great Separation”—the false divide between sacred and secular that leaves many believers feeling like second-class citizens in God’s Kingdom. Through stories, humor, and theology, Erik challenges marketplace Christians to see their work not as “less than” ministry, but as central to God’s redemptive mission. From calling out bad theology to reclaiming the full gospel narrative, this session invites believers to tear down the wall that separates Sunday from Monday—and to live out their faith with passion and purpose at work.