Does Your Work Matter to God? | CBB April 2025

In this kickoff session of the 2025 CBB series, Erik Cooper unpacks “The Great Separation”—the false divide between sacred and secular that leaves many believers feeling like second-class citizens in God’s Kingdom. Through stories, humor, and theology, Erik challenges marketplace Christians to see their work not as “less than” ministry, but as central to God’s redemptive mission. From calling out bad theology to reclaiming the full gospel narrative, this session invites believers to tear down the wall that separates Sunday from Monday—and to live out their faith with passion and purpose at work.

Erik Cooper

After starting his career in the business world, Erik spent 12 years in full-time ministry, both on staff at a large suburban church and as a church planter in a downtown urban context. In addition to his role at The Stone Table, he also serves as the Vice President of Community Reinvestment Foundation, a nonprofit real estate company that provides high-quality affordable housing all over Indiana while investing its profits into missions through The Stone Table.

OUR MISSION
The Stone Table Exists to Mobilize Marketplace Believers for The Great Commission.

