Carrying Mercy Into Monday

by | Sep 30, 2025 | Articles, Resources, Theology of Work

Back in 2006, I worked in international finance. Yes, right at the beginning of the economic collapse. And yes, at a company you would recognize.

(It’s gone now. That tells you everything you need to know.)

Company culture was hypercharged, mostly due to the Loan Officers who chased commissions and measured success by how much paper they could push across a desk.

By nature, Loan Officers were career nomads. They drifted wherever the commission structure looked better.

And with every stop came a pocketful of horror stories…terrible bosses, corrupt practices, cutthroat coworkers. So the break room was their campfire, each one trying to outdo the other with tales of workplace betrayal.

One afternoon, Joe, the guy who could spin a story better than anyone in the break room, stopped by my office on some unrelated errand. Turning to leave, he paused at the door. “I know where you worked before,” he said. “…and I’ve never heard you say anything about them.”

I smiled.

 

Accelerating the Great Commission through the Marketplace,

Bill Tibbetts | The Stone Table

Bill Tibbetts

Bill Tibbetts is the Vice President of Education and Multiplication at The Stone Table, bringing over two decades of experience in higher education to his role. As the former Dean of the College of Business and Technology at North Central University, he developed a deep passion for mentoring, missions, and business consulting. Bill's extensive expertise uniquely positions him to lead initiatives that encourage marketplace believers and college students to actively engage with the Great Commission. He also serves on the board of the Community Reinvestment Foundation and is based in Minneapolis, MN, supporting The Stone Table's expansion into new regions.

