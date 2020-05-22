Within a small 48 hours window churches had to figure out how they were going to learn new technology and take their weekly services online. Now that states are slowly re-opening, what should the church do to protect the most vulnerable as well as start meeting together again? Pastor David Wigington had a unique opportunity to speak into it all.
