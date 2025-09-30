From Humble Beginnings | The CRF Story

Business is more than profit—it’s about purpose. In this video, Erik Cooper, president of The Stone Table, shares how his family’s business journey led to the founding of CRF (Community Reinvestment Foundation) and ultimately The Stone Table. What started as one property grew into thousands of housing units, channeling profits into global missions and fueling the Great Commission. Erik unpacks how marketplace stewardship, obedience, and faith at work can create eternal impact.

From a childhood shaped by a church passionate about missions, to a father who chose eternal returns over financial gain, this story will encourage you to see your career and business as kingdom assets. Whether you’re an entrepreneur, a business leader, or a professional in the marketplace, you’ll be challenged to say “yes” to God’s call on your life and to use your skills for His mission around the world.