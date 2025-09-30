From Humble Beginnings | The CRF Story

by | Sep 30, 2025 | Business as Mission, Resources, Videos

Business is more than profit—it’s about purpose. In this video, Erik Cooper, president of The Stone Table, shares how his family’s business journey led to the founding of CRF (Community Reinvestment Foundation) and ultimately The Stone Table. What started as one property grew into thousands of housing units, channeling profits into global missions and fueling the Great Commission. Erik unpacks how marketplace stewardship, obedience, and faith at work can create eternal impact.

From a childhood shaped by a church passionate about missions, to a father who chose eternal returns over financial gain, this story will encourage you to see your career and business as kingdom assets. Whether you’re an entrepreneur, a business leader, or a professional in the marketplace, you’ll be challenged to say “yes” to God’s call on your life and to use your skills for His mission around the world.

Erik Cooper

After starting his career in the business world, Erik spent 12 years in full-time ministry, both on staff at a large suburban church and as a church planter in a downtown urban context. In addition to his role at The Stone Table, he also serves as the Vice President of Community Reinvestment Foundation, a nonprofit real estate company that provides high-quality affordable housing all over Indiana while investing its profits into missions through The Stone Table.

OUR MISSION
The Stone Table Exists to Mobilize Marketplace Believers for The Great Commission.

You might also like…

See All Articles