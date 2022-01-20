One of the most powerful tools you can add to your business arsenal this year is prayer. Prayer changes everything. Prayer aligns our hearts with the heart of God and makes us a safe place for Him to deposit His creativity and His ideas and His blessing. There’s this great scene from the Magicians Nephew in The Chronicles of Narnia series that I think illustrates why prayer is so vital. And I’m just going to read it to you, I’m just going to read right out of, right out of this great book. If you haven’t read The Chronicles of Narnia series, I highly recommend it, but the Magicians Nephew, there’s this great scene when Aslan has sent young Digory on a journey to accomplish something for him with one of his friends and they’ve gone on a flying horse together.

And here’s how the scene unfolds:

Digory says, “I’m Hungry.”

“Well, tuck in.” Says Fledge the horse, taking a big mouthful of grass. And then he raised his head still chewing and with bits of grass sticking out on each side of his mouth like whiskers, he said, ‘come on you two don’t be shy, there’s plenty for us all.”

“But we can’t eat grass,” said Digory

“Hmm.” said fledge, speaking with his mouth full. “Well, hm I don’t know quite what you’ll do then, but it’s very good grass too.”

And Polly and Digory stared at one another in dismay, “Well, I do think someone might have arranged about our meals.” said Digory.

“I’m sure Aslan would have if you’d asked him,” said Fledge.

“Well wouldn’t he know without being asked?” said Polly.

“I had no doubt he would.” said the horse, still with his mouth full, “but I’ve sort of an idea, he likes to be asked.”

He likes to be asked. So, as you look out across this new year at all the challenges, all of the things that face you in your work, and your life, and your family, and your finances, ask the Lord. It’s not that He doesn’t know, it’s not that He’s not sovereign, it’s not that He’s not aware, but I just have this sense that He likes to be asked. Put that tool of prayer in your business toolbox for this year and ask the Lord and watch what He does.