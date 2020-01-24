What do you do when you know for a fact that God has called you to a certain type of work, but then one day it all goes away. The dream dies and you are left questioning if you ever really heard God in the first place.

How do you walk through the valley of a broken dream?

Well this week we say down with Darren Cooper, the music pastor at Mercy Road Church Downtown to talk about his journey back into the calling that he knew was there from the age of 15 and how he began to dream again.

Check it out and enjoy!