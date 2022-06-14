Honoring God in our hiring practices seems way easier than honoring God in our firing practices. If the Gospel redeems all things, how can we both hire and fire people to the glory of God? It begins with seeing people the way God sees them.

On this week’s podcast, we talk about hiring and firing employees. People are more than cogs in a wheel or economic transactions to boost our bottom line. All human beings carry God’s Image (Imago Dei), and yet sometimes working relationships have to end. There will never be a warm and fuzzy way to terminate someone’s employment, but when we truly see people and not just transactions, we can love them well even when we have to say goodbye.

This week’s missional moment features Konica Miles, one of our favorite leaders at our sister company, CRF Affordable Housing. Konica has long-managed our housing portfolio’s largest property, overseeing 424 units of multifamily apartments on Indy’s west side. She is both tenacious and loving, bringing her desire to honor God and love her neighbor with her to work each day. You will absolutely love hearing what Konica has to share. I believe it will inspire you in your place of work, too. You can learn more about CRF Affordable Housing here: https://crf.net

Speaker 2 [00:00:48] Episode number seven. Welcome, everybody. We are here for

another Missional Marketplace podcast episode seven.

Speaker 1 [00:00:56] And we're on the downhill side of season one.

Speaker 2 [00:00:59] That's right. That's right. We're going to we're going to start moving

in that direction. But if this is your first time with us, we're glad that you are here. My name

is Darren Cooper, co-host here with My Good Brother. Good brother.

Speaker 1 [00:01:11] Another good friend, good friend, good.

Speaker 2 [00:01:13] Good brother. Mr. Eric Cooper. And we are excited to be here.

Speaker 1 [00:01:17] Four brothers don't shake brothers, Gibbs. Got to go. Yeah, that's

right. That's right.

Speaker 2 [00:01:23] Well, Missional Marketplace podcast all about accelerating the great

commission through the market. That's right. That's why we are having these

conversations. That's why we show up and record our voices, our lovely voices each and

every.

Speaker 1 [00:01:37] Week, which people have already said they like yours better. They

vote for your voice more than they vote for mine.

Speaker 2 [00:01:42] That's why we were here.

Speaker 1 [00:01:44] That's right.

Speaker 2 [00:01:44] Every week here on the Mission Marketplace podcast now. But it is

all about offering hope and encouragement to those in the marketplace that are working

each, each and every day, each and every week, and might be saying, what in the world

does this have to do with my faith? How does this reconcile? I can't always figure it out

because sometimes work is mundane, sometimes work is boring, sometimes work is just

plain hard.

Speaker 1 [00:02:10] Yeah, I would just say if we had a goal here, I mean, one of the

things we would love to do is just I mean, even if it's ten people or 12 people, right? If we

can encourage believers in the marketplace that who you are, the gifts you have, the roles

you have, how God made you as part of his mission and his plan for this world. Yeah, if we

could if we could just encourage a handful of people on that, it would be a success for.

Speaker 2 [00:02:33] Us to give a different perspective, some some way of just looking at

it differently and allowing God to move and work in in that space. Yet we call work each

and every day.

Speaker 1 [00:02:45] Yeah. To, to reframe every aspect of our lives, including our

everyday work through the lens of the gospel and what Jesus has done for it.

Speaker 2 [00:02:53] Yes. Yeah, that's good. And, and if you've taken this journey with us,

we say it pretty much every week we're following in this first season at least, we are

following Eric's book, Missional Marketplace. That's where the name came from. Well,

mind blowing.

Speaker 1 [00:03:10] Mind blown.

Speaker 2 [00:03:11] That's right. But we're following that. We talked the first few episodes

about work in the great story. That's right. In the last week, we kind of switched a little bit

and talked about work and the great commandments, the overflow of our everyday work.

Speaker 1 [00:03:25] Work, yeah. Yeah. So, so how your work initially, how your work fits

into the great story of God, right? But now we're in, in kind of the practical reality, right?

This which is how, how does our work fulfill the great commandment? Jesus said, love the

Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul and all your mind and love your

neighbor as yourself. Well, we believe that our jobs every day, whether you're a brain

surgeon or you sweep floors, that all of it can fulfill the great commandment, right? If we

reframe it through the lens of the gospel, right?

Speaker 2 [00:03:53] And that's, that's what it's all about. So yeah, you said we're in a, in

a little bit of the practicals here. And so last week we talked about greed.

Speaker 1 [00:04:01] Oh, don't, don't Don. Yeah, we need those little sound.

Speaker 2 [00:04:04] I know.

Speaker 1 [00:04:04] I tell you. Yeah. Maybe, maybe buy season two. Yeah. Well I don't.

Speaker 2 [00:04:07] Know. You never know the full amount but it, it'll be awesome. It will

be unexpected, but it's awesome. But yeah we talked about a greed in in you kind of

reshape that a little bit. You said greed is.

Speaker 1 [00:04:21] Greed is not good, right?

Speaker 2 [00:04:22] Well, yes. You say greed is not.

Speaker 1 [00:04:25] Yeah. I thought you were quoting Gordon Gekko. No, I wasn't.

You're not old enough. You're not old enough to remember Gordon Gekko. No, no, no.

Greed is not a business problem, right? It's a worship problems.

Speaker 2 [00:04:35] A worship problem. That's what he.

Speaker 1 [00:04:37] Was referring to. More prepping.

Speaker 2 [00:04:39] You know, I thought I'd eat it up well for you there, but I think I left

the blank. But no. Yeah. Greed is a worship to worship problem.

Speaker 1 [00:04:48] That's right.

Speaker 2 [00:04:48] Yeah. And I love that. And so if you haven't heard that episode, go

ahead and stop right now. Well, I guess you can finish this one if you want, but make sure

you catch. That was was that last that.

Speaker 1 [00:04:59] That was last episode.

Speaker 2 [00:05:00] That was the last episode.

Speaker 1 [00:05:02] Yeah. Yeah.

Speaker 2 [00:05:02] So episode six, you can catch that. Talking about greed is a worship

problem, but this week we're heading into another practical and it's one that's fun to talk

about kind of hiring and firing.

Speaker 1 [00:05:15] Oh, I don't know. My blood pressure just went up.

Speaker 2 [00:05:17] Oh, man. How do you do that if you're in a point of leadership?

Yeah. How do you hire somebody to the glory of God? How do you fire somebody and still

keep that in in in the center of everything? That's that's a difficult one.

Speaker 1 [00:05:33] Oh, it's a really difficult one. In fact, my my heart is beginning to

flutter a little bit, even talking about it. Right. Like, I mean, talking about hiring is a little

different. But we talk about. Sure. I mean, Colossians three, 17 says whatever you do and

word or indeed do everything in the name of the Lord Jesus. Right, giving thanks, right to

God, the father through him. So how do we terminate someone's employment? Right. And

do that to the glory of God in the name of Jesus. Right. So we want to talk about that this

week. And maybe you're not in leadership. Maybe you've never had to hire someone or

fire someone, maybe. But but I think some of the principles and some of the concepts and

some of the stories we're going to tell today might be able to encourage you just the way

you engage your everyday life is. Absolutely.

Speaker 2 [00:06:19] Absolutely. Because that is I mean, the really all of that, even the

hiring side of things and the firing side of things, there's a lot of emotion involved in it.

Yeah. The excitement of the hiring process, you know, even even looking for the right

person, seeing how they can interact with your company and what you're trying to

accomplish. And then, you know, that's the exciting part. But then when you have to

separate ways from somebody, whether it's a choice of your own or something else that's

going on, how do you make sure that that dignity is there and see them as human? It's not

just a problem that you have to eliminate, you know? And so we're going to talk a little bit

about that this week. Yeah, in the practical side of things. Yeah. And so Erik, let's start off

then. Let's let's start with a positive one, right? Let's start with the one that's easy to talk

about. But, but how would you see or how would you frame up some of these things when

it comes to hiring to the glory of God, if you if you will? Yeah.

Speaker 1 [00:07:18] I think this is a much easier side of the conversation to some extent,

to some extent. But I think we do want to bring out a key point. All right. I think I think one

of the issues with the marketplace, one of the reasons the marketplace gets a bad rap is

because it when it's not approached or seen through that redemptive lens. Right. It

becomes people become transactions. People become cogs in in a wheel. Right. And I

think the first thing when we talk about hiring people to the glory of God, the first thing

Jesus did or showed us was he saw people you know, he looked at the rich, young rulers

as he looked at him and he loved him. He looked at him. He saw his face. And I mean,

even if you read through the New Testament and the Epistles and really the hold of

Scripture, people who normally were just discarded, they were seen as cogs in a wheel.

Yeah. Paul or the apostles or the disciples would call them by name. They were known by

name. They were known by their faces. Right? And what Jesus taught us was how to see

people. People are not transactions. People are not cogs in your wheel. So the first thing

we need to do is we need to see humans not just for what they can do for us, but as the

image of God. And we talked about that in earlier episodes. Right, right.

Speaker 2 [00:08:41] Right, right.

Speaker 1 [00:08:42] So so do we need roles and skill sets filled? Of course we need

roles and skill sets filled. So I'm not saying just go out and hire people. You're human,

right? Yeah. Yeah, you're human. Yeah. Come work for me. Right. But but the question is,

you know, so so we don't we don't. We need skill sets and we don't. We don't hire people

just because it's charitable. Yeah, right. That's not what I'm suggesting. Right. But it's, it's

important and vital for gospel redeem people to see the image of God in other people and

not just what those people can do for them. So if you want to read. In the marketplace. I

think that's one of the first and most key things we can do and bring as Marketplace

Christians is we see humans. And so I think it might be a little easier if we if we look at this

through the lens of some stories.

Speaker 2 [00:09:36] Absolutely. Stories are always good ways of looking at.

Speaker 1 [00:09:38] Things, right? That's right.

Speaker 2 [00:09:40] I mean, Jesus saw parables all the time for a reason.

Speaker 1 [00:09:42] That's right. That's right. Well, we have an well, we have an

incredible team here at CRF. And for those of you who don't know, we have the stone

tables, our missions organization. We also have, though, a real estate company called

Community Reinvestment Foundation or CRF Affordable Housing. Now is how we we we

refer to it. And we have an incredible team here that runs apartment complexes on a day

in and day out basis. That's our core business, right? It's what it looks like. And we have

well, I shouldn't. It's like having kids, right? It's like I don't want to say I have a favorite.

Speaker 2 [00:10:17] Yeah, right. Yeah. You know. Yeah, you can't you can't say that.

Speaker 1 [00:10:20] But Kanika is is one. She's one of my favorite. Like I always say that

to, to, to and I'll tell her she's my favorite middle daughter.

Speaker 2 [00:10:28] Yeah, favorite.

Speaker 1 [00:10:29] Middle. Yeah, my favorite middle daughter. My favorite older

daughter. Yeah. So, but, but KANIKA does an incredible job running one of our largest

properties and really one of our most difficult properties just because of its size, its

location. But it is it is filled there and with a lot of Section eight housing for those who don't

know that is that is a particular kind of low income housing that is partially funded by the

government. It has tax credits. Right. But this is a large property. And when you have

Section eight housing, one of the things you deal with is tons of paperwork.

Speaker 2 [00:11:07] Oh, man.

Speaker 1 [00:11:08] So much tons of paperwork. Right. And all of this this paperwork has

to be updated all the time. Right. At least annually. But anytime there's an employment

change or a situation in the in the household, that changes. Right. So you've got income

verifications, you've got employment changes, you got tax documents, you've got

background checks, all of this stuff. Right. And and it has to be right. Or you can get in

trouble with Uncle Sam. Right. And we don't want to be in trouble with Uncle Sam, for

sure. And so we've got compliance people, you know, our staff on site that just has to do

such a great job of standing up on all of that. And years ago, years ago, Kanika had a

single mom that was on Section eight housing that lived in our community. She came in

and was updating her paperwork in the staff and Kanika both noticed every time she would

come in, like her paperwork was flawless. Mm me, it was flawless. And that is.

Speaker 2 [00:12:04] Which is not easy to do.

Speaker 1 [00:12:07] It's not easy to do, right? Like, typically, you know, I think about, you

know, even when I have to fill out paperwork, a lot of times you're like, how, how does this

work? Or is this? But it became clear very quickly that she actually understood the the

process even better than some people that were working for us. Right. And they noticed

that at one point she even she noted an error then one of the staff had made, and she was

like, hey, I think we need to I think we need to fix this year. Right?

Speaker 2 [00:12:32] Oh, my goodness.

Speaker 1 [00:12:33] And so and so, just through the passage of time, our compliance

person at the property left took a promotion and Kanika reached out to this lady and said,

Hey, would you like to come work for me? Yeah. And her response was, Why in the world

would you want me? I'm just I'm just a single mom on Section eight housing. Like, I don't I

don't fit a position or a role like this. Right. But what I love is Kanika saw she saw her for

sure. She didn't see the transaction. She didn't see the paperwork. She didn't see, you

know, the hassle that she has to go through to serve this type of a customer. Right. But

she saw this woman. Yeah, she saw her. Right. She saw the image of God in her.

Speaker 2 [00:13:22] Right. And, you know, like like we say, when you we all have dealt

with tons of paperwork, it doesn't bring out the best in us all the time. It does not. So not

only did Kanika see her, but she had to come in with a with a almost just something like

about her presence that made Kanika notice. Right, right to go, man. Not only is your your

your paperwork flawless, but there's something about you that makes me go. Hmm. I need

to take note of that.

Speaker 1 [00:13:54] Yeah.

Speaker 2 [00:13:55] And so that's amazing to see. And I love that story just because

kanika just noticing. And then, yeah, obviously when the positions filled to be able to go,

yeah, you, I assume that you have skills. I mean, we she didn't know. She just saw her

paperwork from this stamp. Right. And it said, I see you. I think there's something there.

And didn't worry about her circumstance or what was going on.

Speaker 1 [00:14:17] What other people would have looked over her, right. Where other

people would have have just said she's not interested or she's not qualified. Right. Right.

And so I love that story because Kanika saw her. She saw the image of God in her. She

saw value in her. And so I like to tell that story whenever I can, because I think it reflects

so much of that gospel redemptive reality and actually get this there. And she became a

fantastic employee and she got so good at her job that somebody came and hired her

away. And she may she makes, like, triple what we could have ever paid her right now.

Right. And so this was to me, this was redemptive. This was a redemptive hiring story.

Right. But, you know, not all all the stories are warm and fuzzy like that. But I think the key

takeaway here is, see, people see the image of God, don't see just what they can do for

you. That's important. They have that skill sets that we need right in organizations for sure.

But see the humanity, honor the image of God. And I think that is is what makes it

beautiful.

Speaker 2 [00:15:23] Yeah. Yeah. And I love that, too, just because when you when you

see people, you know, I know we're going to step into the firings up here a little bit. But

when you see people, that allows you to help them find the right place for them to. Yeah.

You know, if Kanika would have hired her and she walked in and she didn't have the skill

set, it's actually not good for Kanika to keep her around on that front. Like, let's find you the

right seat on the bus to use that analogy. Right. And so that's what's beautiful about that.

And that's what I hear you saying when you say a skill set is important. Right. Because

everybody has a skill set. Everybody has something that they can.

Speaker 1 [00:16:05] Everybody has gifts given them.

Speaker 2 [00:16:07] And so so it's finding that and helping them bring that to life.

Speaker 1 [00:16:12] Drawing it out of their way, maybe seeing it when they don't see it

themselves.

Speaker 2 [00:16:15] Yeah, for sure. Yeah, for sure. Because it's easy to go, well, they're

not doing the job right and they can't do the job. And then we just need to move on. But

when you say, Hey, there's something inside of you, you can rise to.

Speaker 1 [00:16:25] This and I'll give you even a crazier outlier story in this in this regard.

Right. Yeah. We have a we have a mutual friend who's also in the real estate management

business. But he he told me when we had lunch a couple of months ago, they actually

have a program where they're going into prisons and they are hiring maintenance and

ground staff. While they're still in prison.

Speaker 2 [00:16:48] Wow.

Speaker 1 [00:16:49] And they're looking I mean, they have a process of a program, right.

Things they're looking for. Right. But they begin working with them before they even get

out of jail. Wow. They begin speaking into their lives, calling out that humanity, that image

of God, that value. Right. And I asked him over lunch, I said, hey, does it work out like.

And he said, Not always, you know, always. Sometimes it's a hot mess. Right? So I'm not

suggesting this for everyone. Right. But but I think the point here is see people see the

image of God, call out the value that is inherent in every human being. And I think looking

beyond that transactional reality that can so easily come into the marketplace. That's I

think that's the key.

Speaker 2 [00:17:35] Takeaway well into. To piggyback off of that, I mean, humanity is

often messy, right? There's not a it's not always it doesn't always work out really. Right.

Yeah, I guess. Yeah, I.

Speaker 1 [00:17:45] Guess. I guess so. Yeah. Yeah.

Speaker 2 [00:17:46] But it, it is messy and. And don't be afraid of that happening. Right.

You know, I think I even think of how I think in process. Sometimes it's like it has to be

perfect. There has to be that point, a point be like these things need to line up perfectly.

But often some of the most beautiful stories and some of the most redemptive stories

come in when you step into kind of some of the mess of it all. And that's what we see in

that story there. Like, it doesn't always work out, but, you know, there's some really

beautiful things that that come of it.

Speaker 1 [00:18:19] So. Well, let's pivot to the more, I guess, emotional, distressing side

of the situation.

Speaker 2 [00:18:25] This one and this one's fine. You know that's firing.

Speaker 1 [00:18:30] Yeah. How do you redemptive fully terminate someone's

employment? Yeah. How do you redemptive lead terminate someone's employment? And

I'll be honest with you, Darren, luckily, I've only had to do this, you know, really a handful of

times in my career. I'm thankful. I mean, I know some people.

Speaker 2 [00:18:46] I'm glad you're in the seat that you're in, not me.

Speaker 1 [00:18:50] Yeah, well, I understand. I understand. But, you know, a few years

ago, I had one of those gut wrenching situations. It was I'm going to avoid the specifics

here. All right. But let's just say it was it was warranted and obviously it had to happen. But

I literally lost sleep the whole weekend. I bet my my stomach was in knots. I knew on

Saturday morning that we had to do this on Monday. You know, and I'm thinking to myself,

we're an outspoken Christian organization, right? So how do I terminate this person and

still show them the love of Christ? Right. And I'll tell you, this is what I felt. The Lord spoke

to me. Spoken. That is proper grammar there. Yeah. This is what I felt. The Lord speak to

me. Right. Yeah. Grandma, wherever she's at right now.

Speaker 2 [00:19:40] Grandma, when.

Speaker 1 [00:19:40] It's all, she was smacking me in the back of the head for that one.

Now, here's what I felt. The Lord spoke to me in that moment. He said, redemptive.

Redemptive does not mean warm and fuzzy. Hmm. Redemptive does not mean avoiding

confrontation. Redemptive does not mean everybody feels good about it when it's over.

Right. Redemptive means it. This is the literal definition. The act of saving someone from

error or evil. That's what redemptive means, right? I mean, for Jesus, redemptive meant

death. Yeah. On a cross, right? Yeah. So. So redemptive doesn't mean easy. It doesn't

mean warm and fuzzy. And the Lord took me to First Corinthians chapter 13. You probably

know this many people probably know this as the Love chapter. We typically see first

Corinthians 13 read at weddings for sure. I mean, it is mostly a warm and fuzzy chapter of

scripture. And, you know, love is patient. Love is kind. It's not arrogant or rude, is not

irritable, etc.. Right. Like all the obvious stuff, the things we think of when we think of love,

but then it pivots and it says love. Love does not rejoice in wrongdoing, but rejoices in the

truth. Yeah. Does not rejoice in wrongdoing. But love. Love actually confronts people. Love

is redemptive. Love. Saving someone from error or evil. Yeah, right. Love is sometimes

hard. We've heard of tough love, you know, and all those things, right? But sometimes love

is confrontational and sometimes love is terminating someone's employment. So, you

know, I had to fire someone for stealing some time, right? Like, you can't work here

anymore, but we still see you. You are not defined by this screw up. You are still an image

bearer. There is still value in your life. Right? Love does not rejoice in wrongdoing, though.

Love is redemptive. Right? I had to fire someone for severe performance deficiencies.

Right? You can't work here anymore. But we still see the image of God and we still will

walk alongside of you. Because love does not rejoice in wrongdoing. It rejoices in the truth

that is redemptive termination, I.

Speaker 2 [00:22:04] Believe for sure. I know that that not everybody listening to this, like

you said earlier, will have to have that type of conversation. Right, whether it's a hiring one

or a firing one. But I think that overlays just in life in general that there's going to be times

that you have to have those conversations. You have to have those situations where you

have to it's I am I do not like confrontation. I run from it as much as I can. Right. But when

it comes still, finding myself doing exactly what you said in those moments of seeing the

person. Yeah. Seeing the person and and the love. What is the love of truth mean at that

point. Right. How can we how can we move forward to that. Doesn't mean that we have to

walk away from this perfectly understanding. And everybody has the warm fuzzies, like

you say. But it is the conversation that is going to it has to happen and I'm going to see

you, but we're going to move on from this. Right. And and so even if you don't have to hire

or fire somebody, you know, in your lifetime, it works and overlays every single aspect in

every relationship in your life.

Speaker 1 [00:23:12] You know, and I'll give you a again, another, I think, beautiful story

as we wrap this up here. But again, meeting with another fellow management company

owner a few years ago and we were having lunch and he said, hey, I'm just going to eat

like today. And I said, Oh, what's going on? He said, Well, we've got a huge dinner tonight.

I said, Oh, for who? He said, Well, it's a former employee who had pretty major surgery

this week, and all of us are getting together and we made food. We're taking it over to their

house. Wow. And so he begins to tell me this story. This person actually was terminated.

He had to terminate this person six months earlier. Wow. But they still loved this person.

They still cared for this person. They said, look, you can't work here anymore. Yeah, but

we see you. We see your humanity. And they were all the whole team was gathering

together to go share a meal with this person in a time of need and a time of medical

recovery. And I think, you know, again, those stories aren't always possible. I won't say. I

mean, sometimes, you know, a couple of the people I've had to terminate, they don't really

care to speak to me anymore. You know, even though it was a justified and I believe

ultimately redemptive firing. Right. Like you can't always control the horizontal response in

relationship, but when it's possible, right? Stay with the person, commit to the person, see

the person. Because even though they don't work for you anymore, even though you had

to terminate that that relationship in that way, they're still human. And Jesus would, Jesus

would call us to see them. Yeah. In the image of God.

Speaker 2 [00:24:45] Yeah. Yeah. And even if you don't, you can't control their response.

Right. Right. So it's really the response that you can control is staying in that mindset in

that, that, that ability to go, I see you, I'm with you, I'm walking with you, but I can't control

your response to whatever is said or whatever is done here. Right. And that that's really

what it boils down to. And so yeah, man, I hope that's that's an encouragement to you as

we talk a little bit of practical on the hiring and firing. I know there's probably a hundred

other stories that we could tell or that other people could tell, but we want to jump into our

missional moment for this week, because actually one of the stories that you just told

Kanika, we're talking with her this week on this missional moment.

Speaker 1 [00:25:37] Yeah. And she's going to have some really encouraging things for

you, and I think you'll realize why we love her so much.

Speaker 2 [00:25:43] Yeah, absolutely. So tune in right now for this week's Missional

Moment.

Speaker 1 [00:25:50] For this week's Missional Moment, we bring it a little bit closer to

home and talk to someone really special to me and to us here at our organization. For

those of you who don't know, we actually run a nonprofit housing company as part of our

business as mission model here in conjunction with the stone table. And my friend Kanika

Butler runs one of our biggest properties here in our real estate portfolio 420 plus units of

multifamily, low income housing and KANIKA is not only one of our valued team members.

She's also my friend. And I asked her to talk to us this week about how she brings her faith

into her work, how her faith and her belief in Jesus impacts how she runs a property on a

day in and day out basis. Let's take a look.

Speaker 3 [00:26:50] Funny thing about it is you actually have to have faith to bring the

love of God to a community. You have to lead with your faith to even to bring the love of

God. So I and my team, we try everything to lead with love. We try to lead with dignity. And

we try to lead with respect. And at the moment, over the years, I've looked up the word

faith. And one of the things that stood out to me in one of the words says, We pledge our

life to God. And when I decided to get into this business, I decided to pledge my life to this

business because somebody believed in me. They took the time out to have the faith in

me. And I understand these residents. I was a single mom. I had two kids by the time I

was 22. I was in Section eight. So somebody had to have enough faith in me to say, hey, it

won't always be like this. It will turn around. So that's how we lead this team. And I always

tell people this on our Section eight, because out of my properly, I have 200, some six and

eight in one area. So I always tell people this is not a death sentence. You're not made to

live off of the government. You're here as a stepping stone. So I use my faith and my hope

and my prayers. We're constantly pushing the residents board. It is hard to say because

you don't have a great turnaround. But so but at the same token, you want to let them

know, hey, I have a tax credit aside, I have a market sign. There's homes out there that

they're building. There's more to this life instead of just generation from generation looking

forward to getting old, six and eight. So that's how we run this community. That's how I use

my faith, my hope and my love that they want to do something better for themselves.

Speaker 1 [00:28:33] So on the podcast this week, we were talking about really seeing

people, about seeing the image of God that stamped on everyone that we encounter and

work with and those we serve through the work of our hands. We were we were talking

about seeing the value in someone and drawing it out. And I think Kanika and her team do

that so well. And she tells us really underneath it all, what the driving force is for that ability

to see the imago day and those she serves and works with.

Speaker 3 [00:29:09] And one of the things to me is empathy. So usually when I throw a

word out there, I have to really go look it up and make sure I understand the full meaning

of work. Empathy means in its ability to understand and share the feelings of that. And I

know a lot of people say, well, I don't understand, but you have the ability to understand. If

you really search your heart, you have the ability to understand what I go through and I'm

reminded and I'm trying to get a little spiritual about. There's a script in the Bible, says

Romans 12 and 15. You rejoice when other people rejoice, you weep when they weep.

And I'm also reminded about something else when Jesus in the Bible, when Mary, her

brother Lazarus, died. I love that story. She came to God weeping in mighty you. He is. He

could have stood there. And Almighty needs to say, Hey, don't worry about that. I'm going

to raise you from the dead. Don't fret. Stop crying. But what he did, he shows some

empathy. He began to weep. He became the weep in understand her concerns.

Speaker 1 [00:30:17] I asked Kanika to tell us a story, a real life story of the way these

things flesh themselves out in real life. And the story may sound familiar to you because

we talked about it earlier in the podcast, but I wanted Kanika to tell you from her own

perspective and with her own passion. Take a listen.

Speaker 3 [00:30:36] I hired a young lady that was 68 and lived on this property for ten

years. So when I became the manager here, I watched her come in and she used to go

through the paperwork. She was able to correct this and let me know she was reading

what we were giving her. So she was just not living on Section eight, but she was really

trying to make it out. She just needed an opportunity. So one day one of my workers was

moving to the corporate office and I said, I would like to interview you. Her name is Marina,

and she said, You want to? You mean? She said, I'm on Section eight. I said, But I see

more than your current situation. I see that you can be. I believe in surrounding myself with

the team that want to do what I want to do as a so I see a little more. You just need an

opportunity. So I hired her, I made her. She went from making seven bucks an hour to

making some more then. And I kept pushing her to be the best in that area to even to the

point where now she works Aquatica and she's probably on tripled her income. So I feel

like when you work in this position you have the opportunity to give back. So that's me

giving back to somebody else. I decided to reach back and pull somebody forward. And so

we do that all the time in this, you know, among our team, we're constantly reaching back

and I hired my peers to do the cleaning, but I also ask them to reach into the community.

They've hired some people on out here at the community to clean the office to help with

the hallway. So to me, they're showing the level crimes. Yeah, that's using my face that

they're going to do their best and that's also reaching back to pull them forward. So that's

to me how we put love into these residents.

Speaker 1 [00:32:29] Every day when we go to work, we have the ability to fulfill the great

commandment with the work of our hands, to honor God and love, in our case, literally our

neighbor with the work that God has given us to do. I hope Kanika story inspires you in

some way to see what you do each and every day through the lens of the gospel and the

great commandment. Because you too have the ability to honor God and love your

neighbor when the alarm clock goes off and you head to the office this week.

Speaker 2 [00:33:04] See, we told you we did not lie about kanika. We did not lie at all.

We. We love her and love what she brings not only to the team, but just in life in general.

And there's so much passion. She's a.

Speaker 1 [00:33:16] Redemptive leader.

Speaker 2 [00:33:17] Yeah, yeah, absolutely. So we hope that was an encouragement to

you today. But that is going to wrap up this episode here, Eric.

Speaker 1 [00:33:25] That's right.

Speaker 2 [00:33:25] We've done it yet again.

Speaker 1 [00:33:27] Seven down, seven down.

Speaker 2 [00:33:29] Let's keep it rocking and rolling. But yeah, why don't you why don't

you let everybody know where they can find more resources, just like this one here, the

Marketplace podcast.

Speaker 1 [00:33:41] Yeah, I and again, just thank you so much for being a part of this

with us for sure. You know, we're doing this really out of a desire to encourage the

marketplace believers because we believe the mobilization of the marketplace to help

every believer and regardless what their what their career, their job or their everyday work

looks like, to help them understand that who they are and how God made them, yeah. Is

part of God's work in the world and part of his mission in the world. And so I just hope in

some way that it's encouraged you. So if you want more information, we've got a great

resource page articles, videos. These podcasts are are archived there at the stone table

dot org. You can find out more information about us. But then also, you know, you've

mentioned the book and I don't mind promoting the book, right. Because it really is a labor

of love. Right? Like it's it's not it's not putting food on my kids table all the all the, you

know, if you go out and buy this, it really is just a an endeavor to to encourage

marketplace people in this in this realm. You can find that on Amazon, on Barnes and

wherever, wherever online books are sold. Also, the audiobook is on Audible.com. And so

we're really excited about that. But as far as the podcast is concerned, folks, I would just I

would ask if this has meant anything to you, please do me a favor. Subscribe to it.

Because again, we're trying to establish this in this first season. We're trying to establish it

as a new podcast and read it. Give us a comment as long as you're feeling, you know, nice

and chipper, you know, and really, if this has been an encouragement to you, the greatest

gift you can give us is just to share it with somebody else for sure. And so you can find that

you can go to Anchor Dot FM. Yeah, anchor dot FM. But there is where all of the different,

you know, platforms are available, Spotify, YouTube and then obviously Apple Podcasts,

which is, I'm sure where a lot of some of.

Speaker 2 [00:35:43] You are listening.

Speaker 1 [00:35:43] Yeah, that's right. So so again, the stone table dot org. We're on

social media, all of that as well. So like Ray Share and we're grateful for it.

Speaker 2 [00:35:54] And again, thanks for taking this journey with us. We we hope it's an

encouragement to you. And until then, know that this podcast, the Missional Marketplace

podcast, is all about accelerating the great commission through the marketplace. And we

hope that's an encouragement to you. We'll see you again here next week.